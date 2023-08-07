Gas prices rise once again in metro Detroit, setting new 2023 high

Gas prices are on the rise once again and set a new 2023 high on Monday morning, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices are up 9 cents from last week to an average of $3.76 per gallon. That's 26 cents more than this time last month but 30 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports that drivers are now paying about $56 on average for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is still about $22 cheaper than the highest price in 2022.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices are up 8 cents to $3.76 per gallon, which is also a 2023 high.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased and gas stocks increased, according to AAA.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching the highest prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases."

