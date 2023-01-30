Gas prices see 12-cent spike in metro Detroit over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit has increased once again, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization said prices in the state are up 10 cents from last week to an average of $3.47 per gallon. That's 37 cents higher than last month and 25 cents more than this time last year.

The reason, according to AAA, is that gas demand rose slightly which is pushing pump prices higher. Data from the Energy Information Administration also found winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to a tighter supply.

In metro Detroit, prices increased about 12 cents to an average of $3.50 per gallon, which is about 26 cents higher than this time last year.

"Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."