Gas prices see sharp rise in Michigan this week, AAA reports

Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise again after getting to the lowest prices in months last week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports prices are up 13 cents in the state to an average of $3.44 per gallon. That's still 22 cents less than this time last month and 80 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are $3.42 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week but 81 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased and gas stocks remained flat.

"Despite a decline in the national average, tight gasoline supply in the Midwest has Michigan drivers seeing higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If Midwest gasoline stocks continue to tighten, Michigan gas prices could rise further."

