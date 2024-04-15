Gas prices set a new 2024 high in Michigan over the weekend

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped slightly after setting a new 2024 high over the weekend.

Prices hit $3.70 this weekend in the state and then dropped to $3.69, which is up 15 cents from a week ago. The price is 19 cents more than this time last month but still 2 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices increased 9 cents to $3.65 per gallon, about 1 cent less than this time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher pump prices, with the state average setting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to rise, alongside tight supply, then gas prices will likely follow suit."

