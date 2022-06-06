Gas prices soar 44 cents in metro Detroit to an average of $5.12 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices soared 44 cents in the past week to set another record in metro Detroit and Michigan, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that in metro Detroit, the current average is $5.12 per gallon, which is 44 cents more than last week and $1.42 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, the average price is $5.04 per gallon, which is 74 cents more than this time last month and $2.02 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased while gas demand increased, which have contributed to rising gas prices.

Another factor is volatile crude oil prices, which means pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply is tight.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($5.12), Ann Arbor ($5.07), Flint ($5.01),

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.96), Traverse City ($4.97), Grand Rapids ($4.99)

Ways to Save on Gasoline