Gas prices soar to a record high in Michigan and metro Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices set another record high in Michigan this week, soaring 28 cents per gallon.

The state now has an average price of $4.32 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's 35 cents more than this time last month an $1.24 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports the average is $4.30 per gallon, about 24 cents more than last week and $1.34 more than this time last year.

AAA said the average cost of gas to fill a full 15-gallon tank is about $64, which is up about $13 from when prices were highest last November.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased while gas demand increased, which coupled with rising oil prices have sent gas prices higher.

"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."