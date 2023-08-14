Gas prices spike again in Michigan, setting a new 2023 high for 2nd straight week

Gas prices in metro Detroit spiked again and set another new 2023 high for the second straight week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports prices in the state are up 15 cents to an average of $3.91 per gallon, which is 44 cents more than this time last month but 4 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices increased 11 cents to an average of $3.87 per gallon, which is also a new 2023 high.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand jumped significantly last week and gas stocks decreased, which contributed to higher prices.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching another milestone for high prices this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains high, alongside increasing oil prices, drivers should brace for increases in pump prices.”

