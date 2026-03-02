Gas prices up 14 cents in Michigan since last week, up 10 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 14 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $2.99 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up nine cents from this time last month and up two cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $44, down $6 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also up, albeit slightly. Metro Detroit's average is set at $3.02/gallon, up 10 cents from this time last week and up 1 cent more than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas price averages across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.02), Saginaw ($2.99)

gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.02), Saginaw ($2.99) Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.83), Traverse City ($2.84), Grand Rapids ($2.88)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.