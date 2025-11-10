Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices up 14 cents in Michigan since last week, up seven cents in metro Detroit

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 14 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.11/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 13 cents from this time last month and six cents since this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down $11 from 2024's highest prices last July.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit, although that increase isn't as big as the state-wide one. Drivers are paying an average of $3.07/gallon, seven cents more than last week and four cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.17), Saginaw ($3.16), Lansing ($3.16)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.85), Marquette ($2.91), Flint ($3.06)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

