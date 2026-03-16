Gas prices up 15 cents in metro Detroit, up four cents in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up 15 cents in metro Detroit, and up slightly across the state from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Metro Detroit drivers are paying an average of $3.64 per gallon, up 60 cents from this time last year.

In the state of Michigan, drivers are paying an average of $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That's four cents more than this time last week, 61 cents more than this time last month and 55 cents more than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $54, up $4 from last year's highest prices.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.64), Metro Detroit ($3.64), Jackson ($3.59)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.49), Marquette ($3.52), Benton Harbor ($3.52)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.