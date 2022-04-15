GE recalls 155K refrigerators after dozens of injuries reported

(WXYZ) — General Electric is recalling 155,000 free-standing French door, stainless steel refrigerators. An additional 2,300 units were sold in Canada.

The company says the bottom freezer drawer handle can detach when you open it. The problem poses a fall hazard.

There are 71 reports of handle detachments with 37 injuries as of Thursday.

Model numbers include: GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS and GNE27JYMNFFS.

Serial numbers for the models impacted begin with one of the following letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

The brand name, model and serial number can be found on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment.

Consumers can contact GE Appliances to see if their unit is impacted and schedule a repair. All known purchasers will be contacted directed, GE said.

More information about the recall can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.