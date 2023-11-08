Watch Now
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian

DETROIT (AP) — GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update its software after one dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street last month.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators Wednesday that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will remain stationary in similar cases.

The Oct. 2 crash forced Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found its cars were a safety hazard.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the crash, a human driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, pushing them in front of a Cruise autonomous vehicle.

