Watch Now
News

General Motors cuts several hundred contract workers within global product development

GM logo
AP
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board will approve an incentives package on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (General Motors via AP)
GM logo
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:05:35-04

(WXYZ) — General Motors confirmed to 7 Action News Monday that they have cut several hundred contractor workers within global product development at various locations, including at Warren's Global Technical Center.

A GM spokesperson said the action is part of normal operations and that it’s aimed at helping accelerate business and financial goals.

“A small number of contractors have departed the company, and those impacted were notified beginning April 29,” said the spokesperson in a statement. 

In March, General Motors announced it would offer buyouts to a majority of its U.S. salaried workforce in an effort to save $2 billion by the end of next year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning