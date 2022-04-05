General Motors, Honda expand partnership to develop electric vehicles

(WXYZ) — General Motors and Honda announced today plans to expand their joint partnership to develop electric vehicles.

According to GM, the two automakers will co-develop a series of affordable EVs using the Ultium battery technology and will begin globally producing them in 2027.

Those EVs will include compact crossover vehicles, which is the largest segment of vehicles in the world.

In 2020, the automakers announced plans to develop future products in North America.

In the partnership, GM and Honda will also discuss future EV battery technology collaboration options with the goal of driving down the cost of EVs, improving performance and more.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the U.S. by 2035. By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.”

“Honda is committed to reaching our goal of carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050, which requires driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers,” Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe added. “Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles.”