General Motors to lay off more than 1,300 workers at Michigan plants

General Motors announced it is laying off more than 1,300 workers at three Michigan plants in 2024, according to notices filed with the State of Michigan.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) notices say that 369 employees at the Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping and Lansing Regional Stamping will be laid off.

Also, another notice said that 945 workers at the GM Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township will be laid off.

According to the notices, the layoffs at Orion will start Jan. 1, 2024 and the second phase will commence on Jan. 15, 2024 or 13 days after.

For the Lansing plants, the layoffs will happen in four phases between January and March 2024.

The Orion Township plant produces the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV as well as Cruise AV vehicles. The Lansing Delta Township Plant produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.

Earlier this year, GM said it was delaying electric pickup production at the Orion Township plant due to slowing U.S. demand for EVs.

The company said in a statement that the factory will instead start making electric Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups in late 2025. Originally the company had planned to start production sometime next year.