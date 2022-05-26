Generous donor gifts hundreds of books to elementary school students in wife's honor

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Excitement may be the perfect word to describe the reaction kids at Schickler Elementary School had when receiving five free books to add to their own collection.

“A lot of these kids don’t get this stuff and to be given is just something that we all appreciate," parent Cara Britt told 7 Action News.

A generous donor was inspired by Channel 7 and TV20 employees who raised money and the Scripps Howard Foundation’s initiative, donating 11,000 books for students throughout metro Detroit.

The Zemmer Middle School band put on a performance to help students at Schickler celebrate their Readin’ Rock-a-thon.

Kellen Britt, a first grader, looked stunned to find out the five books are his to keep.

"I get to keep a whole chapter book. So this is very exciting," he said.

Principal Michele McKendry said, "The buzz around the whole building has been phenomenal. Kids reading and talking about books even this morning."

"Coming for breakfast they're like, ‘I can't wait for our read-a-thon today.' (They) get to read all these books and all the things they’ve learned this year about how to find a book, how to pick out one," she explained.

We spoke with several first and second graders about their strategy.

Student Ellara Efifeld said, “I looked around and I said, maybe I can pick higher levels, so I could get more into reading and figure out what’s the problem and how you can solve."

Student Alexis McKinney explained, "I picked out these books because I think it’s good to read because you can get smarter."

Another student, Mary-Lou Kelly said, "I picked out lots of unicorns because my favorite animal is a unicorn and I was just like, ‘OK, unicorns.’”

Student Fiona Blunt explained, “I’m going to read this one to my brother because I think he’ll like this one because it’s tacos, and we need to read books to him because he doesn’t know how to read."

Still yet, some students need encouragement.

Parent Tiffany McKinney said, “Well, my daughter I have to fight to read every night. So that she gets to come in and pick out a book, just looking at the cover, the pictures, finding stuff that interests her really engages her more into reading.”

All of this is made possible by a local man wanting to help mold the future in his wife's honor.

Learning coach Nichole Schon told 7 Action News, "He wants to keep doing this every single year for this group, and now he saw the kids in action and he realized what he’s doing."

"We are very very grateful for him," she added.