Genesee County man charged in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack

FLINT (AP) — Another Michigan resident has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested this week.

Matthew Thomas Krol, 63, of Genesee County was arrested Tuesday in Linden and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

Krol is the self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia, court documents said.

Federal prosecutors say Krol threw a water bottle at police officers, pulled other civilians out of his way, and attacked an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. He also grabbed an officer, spun him around, and stole his police baton, using it to hit other officers, prosecutors said.

Krol is one of 750 people who have been arrested since the Jan. 6 breach. They include more than one dozen from Michigan, The Flint Journal reported.

It wasn’t clear whether Krol has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.