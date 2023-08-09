George Dimas, State Rep. Lori Stone to face off in Warren mayoral election

The race for mayor of Warren is down to its final two candidates going into the November election.

George Dimas, who is currently the human resources director for the City of Warren, and State Rep. Lori Stone received the most votes in Tuesday's primary election. They'll now face off in the November election to see who will replace long-time incumbent Jim Fouts.

Fouts has been mayor of Michigan's third-largest city for 16 years but has been kept off the ballot due to term limits and rulings from different courts. He is currently suing over his removal.

Dimas received nearly 34% of the vote and Stone received nearly 28% of the vote.

"I think he contributed to the divisiveness of Warren, so I'm happy to see him go," Scharone Waters, a Warren voter, said.

"He has been the best mayor ever. I loved having Mayor Fouts as our mayor," Cindy Rice said.

Turnout for the primary was relatively low with city council districts, clerk and mayoral primaries on the ballot.

"It's just a really local election. We don't have any state offices having a primary today, so it's been a little lower than usual but otherwise, we've had an awesome turnout," Jennifer Jenkins, the Warren precinct 32 and 33 chairperson, said.