Georgia abortion law challenge now focused on 'personhood'

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 16, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Georgia urged a federal appeals court to allow the state's 2019 abortion law to take effect now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

Because the groups challenging Georgia's law relied on that precedent, they "now have no case," lawyers for the state wrote in a brief submitted Friday to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lawyers for the groups challenging the law acknowledged that the Supreme Court ruling allows Georgia's abortion ban to take effect.

But they argued that a personhood provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague and should remain blocked.

