Gerber is now searching for its 2022 ‘spokesbaby’; here's how to apply

(WXYZ) — Who will be the next Gerber “spokesbaby”?

The company is searching for another adorable baby to represent the company in 2022.

Gerber notes on its website that it’s looking for kids between 0 and 4 years old with a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and “an irresistible giggle and undeniably lovable personality.”

The good news is that no corporate experience is required, phew!

According to Gerber, the winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize and other perks. Gerber said they will also match the $25,000 cash prize with a donation to March of Dimes this year.

To read more about the search and apply, go here.