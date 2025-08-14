Get free backpacks, school supplies: Back-to-school giveaways around Detroit

This story was first published by Michael Jackman, Lynelle Herndon and Dan Ignacio of Outlier Media. WXYZ is a proud partner of Outlier.

It’s back-to-school season. Detroit public school students head to class Aug. 25, and local groups are giving away free backpacks, school supplies and more at many events across the city. They aim to get students prepared — and, yes, even excited — about returning to school.

Some are big-ticket celebrations, while others are low-key happenings run by neighborhood groups. Watch for events that require or suggest registration. Read on to find out which event is right for you and yours to get sharpened up for school.

Check back later as we find more events and update this story.

Upcoming back-to-school giveaways

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Warren Gateway Trailhead Park, 8034 W. Warren Ave., DetroitPathways to Potential’s Back to School Bash offers backpacks, school supplies, food and dental cleanings. Attendees can also talk to staff from the state health department. Contact cokleyl@michigan.gov, 313-354-3819 or 313-300-5752 for more info.

Thursday, Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m.Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology, 24675 Lahser Road, SouthfieldThe annual Southfield Public Schools Back to School Fair has more than 40 vendors handing out school supplies, as well as a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, music, and more. Although registration is closed, families without a ticket can still attend. Call Tyler Schmidt at 313-738-0321 for more info.

Thursday, Aug. 14, 4-8 p.m.Detroit Hispanic Development Corp., 1211 Trumbull Ave., DetroitStudents can get backpacks and food — first come, first served — at this Corktown-based nonprofit’s Back to School Fest. They can also enjoy bouncy houses, music and more fun activities.

Friday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Christ the King Catholic Church, 20800 Grand River Ave., DetroitThe City of Detroit’s Community Resource Fair promises free food, health screenings, children’s activities and raffle drawings to pay for utility bills. Dozens of businesses, nonprofits and government agencies — including the Michigan Secretary of State — are also attending to provide services.

Friday, Aug. 15, noon to 4 p.m.Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Brock Ave., DetroitMiSide’s Back to School Bash features a backpack giveaway (first come, first served), food, bouncy houses, music, crafts and more. For more information, call the Heilmann Recreation Center at 313-224-9334.

Friday, Aug. 15, noon to 4 p.m.Central High School, 2425 Tuxedo St., DetroitKids can get backpacks and food at the Community Street Festival — registration required. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence — Greater Detroit Area also has information about drug use for parents, as well as carnival rides, prize games and more for the kids.

Friday, Aug. 15, 1-6 p.m.The Corner Ballpark, 1680 Michigan Ave., DetroitThis back-to-school festival offers giveaways, a fashion show and local vendors. The free event at the old Tigers stadium is hosted by Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network and the Detroit Police Athletic League.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Ramsay Park, 17425 W. Grand River Ave., DetroitGrandmont Community Association’s annual Reading at Ramsay Park has backpacks, school supplies, food and books. All items are first come, first served, and students must attend to receive them. (Ramsay Park’s entrance is on Longacre Street, a block south of Grand River Avenue.)

Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Detroit People’s Food Co-op, 8324 Woodward Ave., DetroitThis North End grocery is offering school supplies, including notebooks, pens, folders, crayons, mostly aimed at the 16-and-younger set. The Detroit People’s Food Co-op also seeks help for this giveaway, accepting donations and sponsorships through Wednesday, Aug. 13. (Editor’s note: Dan Ignacio is a DPFC member-owner.)

Saturday, Aug. 16, noon to 4 p.m.Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 4438 Rosa Parks Blvd., DetroitThis Woodbridge church’s Back to School Bash offers backpacks, school supplies, food, games, music and a bicycle raffle. Although registration is closed, organizers tell Outlier Media that all are welcome, and they will do what they can to make sure nobody leaves empty-handed. For more information, call the church at 313-831-6162.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2-8 p.m.Detroit Got Talent, 24409 W. McNichols Road, DetroitBackpacks aren’t the only giveaway here. Students can also get books, clothes and hygiene products — first come, first served. The event will also feature prize games, raffles and a performance by rapper Super Te Major. This northwest Detroit arts nonprofit is accepting monetary donations for the giveaway. It also gives away food, clothes and household items on the 15th day of each month.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m.Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 6220 Linwood Ave., DetroitThis NW Goldberg church’s giveaway offers backpacks, school supplies and snacks, no pre-registration required, but the child should be present. The event also has a bouncy house and games.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 1-5 p.m.Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., DetroitSponsored by Corewell Health, Campus Kids Day offers backpacks while supplies last, food, raffle drawings, a bouncy house, magic shows, craft stations and more.

Thursday, Aug. 21, 2-6 p.m.Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., DetroitThe annual Back to School Resource Party includes school supplies, 300 backpacks, food, hygiene kits, diapers, haircuts and braiding, health screenings, face painting, a bouncy house and video games. Registration is optional for the event: The backpacks are first come, first served. Call 248-270-8391 for more info.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2080 W. Grand Blvd., DetroitThis resource fair offers backpacks, uniforms, food, games, resources and fellowship. A student must be present, and all giveaways are first come, first served. Online registration is closed, but families are invited to register on-site.

Sunday, Aug. 24, 1-5 p.m.Cross Pollination Corridor Project, 14944 Bramell St., DetroitA Brightmoor community space’s Meet in the Street End of Summer Festival offers games and activities for children, with some limited school supplies available for free. Call Rosalyn Flint at 313-704-1122 for more information.

Sunday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.North Rosedale Park Civic Association Community House, 18445 Scarsdale St., DetroitThis neighborhood group offers backpacks and school supplies to help students get ready for the school year. Call 313-837-3416 for details.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2-4 p.m.Detroit Public Library Main Branch, 5201 Woodward Ave., DetroitThis back-to-school giveaway offers backpacks, snacks and safety demonstrations from the police and fire departments. Although registrations are closed, library staff tell Outlier that they still encourage more people to attend. Call the Main Branch’s Children’s Library at 313-481-1409 for more information.

Past events

The following events have already occurred.

Tuesday, Aug. 12, noon to 3 p.m.ACCESS Community Health and Research Center, 6450 Maple St., DearbornNow in its 10th year, this back-to-school fair offers backpacks loaded with school supplies, haircuts, health screenings and flu shots. Students can enjoy raffles for bikes and scooters, face painting, henna, a petting zoo and fitness sessions. Registration is suggested. Contact 313-216-2238 or asramusaibli@accesscommunity.org for more information.

Clarification: This story was updated on Tuesday with new information and to denote past events. Nine events were added. Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church has closed online event registration, but families are still welcome.

