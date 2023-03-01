Get ready to delight in Dearborn’s food scene; City's Restaurant Week kicks off March 3

Get ready to delight in Dearborn’s food scene. The city is hosting their 2023 Restaurant Week March 3 through March 12.

According to a press release, more than 40 restaurants are expected to participate in the event.

The restaurants will reportedly be offering meals set at a fixed price of $15, $25, and $40 for one and two people.

“This event has been a great opportunity to introduce attendees to Dearborn’s diverse people, places, and culinary flavors. We are looking forward to some new ideas, restaurants, and promotions that will highlight the city and its delectable food options,” said Angela Fortino, Deputy Director of the Dearborn Economic Development Department, in a press release.

From Al Ameer to Jolly Pumpkin to Pine Coast Cafe, here’s a full list of participating restaurants, click here. https://www.dearbornrestaurantweek.com/.