Giant slide at Belle Isle reopening starting this weekend through Labor Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The giant slide on Belle Isle will begin operating once again this week, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said it partnered with Health Kidz Inc. to reopen the slide on weekends for the next couple of weeks.

According to the DNR, the giant slide will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 19 through Labor Day weekend.

It's in partnership with the youth summer employment program, which exposes kids to parks and the natural environment.

The cost is $1 per slide.