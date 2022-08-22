Giant slide on Belle Isle to reopen Friday after speed adjustments

(WXYZ) — It's good news for fans of the giant slide on Belle Isle!

Belle Isle Park announced on Facebook that workers have scrubbed down the surface and plan to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed.

"It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try," the post read.

Belle Isle closes giant slide over speed issues

The slide was temporarily closed after a few wild rides were caught on camera on Friday.

The slide will be open for the next two weeks: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's $1 a ride and you must be 48" or taller to ride.

