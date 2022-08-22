Watch Now
Giant slide on Belle Isle to reopen Friday after speed adjustments

Belle Isle Park posted Friday that they are temporarily closing the giant slide due to speed issues.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 22, 2022
(WXYZ) — It's good news for fans of the giant slide on Belle Isle!

Belle Isle Park announced on Facebook that workers have scrubbed down the surface and plan to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed.

"It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try," the post read.

The slide was temporarily closed after a few wild rides were caught on camera on Friday.

The slide will be open for the next two weeks: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's $1 a ride and you must be 48" or taller to ride.

Check out the video of how to slide properly below:

