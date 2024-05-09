Gilbert Family Foundation investing $15 million into 10 Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a partnership with the City of Detroit and Invest Detroit, the Gilbert Family Foundation announced a $15 million investment into 10 neighborhoods across the city.

This investment is the third phase of Detroit's Strategic Neighborhood Fund (SNF). Below are the 10 neighborhoods the SNF will focus on, spread across every council district.



· Jefferson Chalmers

· Warrendale/Cody-Rouge

· Campau//Davison/Banglatown

· East Warren/Cadieux

· Northwest Grand River

· Gratiot/7 Mile

· Russell Woods/Nardin Park

· Islandview/Greater Villages

· Southwest/Vernor

· Livernois-McNichols

This grant is part of the Gilbert Family Foundation's 10-year, $500 million joint commitment with Rocket Community Fund to, according to a press release from the organization, "build opportunity in Detroit neighborhoods."

“On behalf of the residents of Detroit, I would like to thank Gilbert Family Foundation for this tremendous commitment to continue the important work that the SNF is doing in so many neighborhoods across the city,” Mayor Duggan said in the release. “The SNF has already made an incredible impact, and it is my hope that others will join them by investing in SNF 3.0 and the ongoing revitalization of our neighborhoods."

The SNF raised $75 million over the first two phases, matched by $110 million in public sector funding for the programs.

“We can see the data showing change happening in SNF neighborhoods, but just as importantly, you can see the change just by looking around,” said Dave Blaszkiewicz, president and CEO of Invest Detroit in the release. “Investments from organizations like Gilbert Family Foundation are leading to more jobs, more small business growth, improved streetscapes, and better recreational opportunities for people in every corner of the city. There is more work to do, and this gift allows us to continue that momentum, leading to even more opportunity and equitable growth in Detroit. We are truly thankful for their support, and their commitment to Detroit’s future.”