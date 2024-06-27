Gilda’s Club hosting Stronger Than Cancer Day event Friday

(WXYZ) — Gilda’s Club, an organization dedicated to helping families who have been touched by cancer, is getting ready to host their Stronger Than Cancer Day event on Friday.

The organization is holding the event on June 28, celebrating the birthday of the late Gilda Radner.

The Garden Party event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Royal Oak Clubhouse at 3517 Rochester Road in Royal Oak.

Attendees will enjoy music, kids’ activities, appetizers, spirits and more. The event is free to the public.

“Everyone is welcome, whether you are currently part of our community or not, our red doors are wide open,” says Megan Hengesbaugh, Director of Marketing & Events at Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit, in a press release.

According to Gilda’s Club, the organization served nearly 300,000 people in 2023.

For more information, click here: gildasclubdetroit.org