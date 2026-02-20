Giraffe calf born at Detroit Zoo in November euthanized after injury running into panel

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said that a giraffe calf that was born late last year has passed away.

According to the zoo, Okidi, who was born on Nov. 23, 2025, sustained significant injuries after running into a habitat viewing panel in her indoor habitat. It happened before the zoo opened for the day.

Zoo officials said vet teams responded immediately and monitored her around the clock, and diagnositc testing revealed a "serious vertebral injury."

Given the severity of the injury and poor prognosis, the team made the decision to euthanize Okidi.

"The herd, including her mother, Zara, was given the opportunity to observe Okidi following the procedure, an important step in supporting herd dynamics. Our team continues to monitor and provide additional support to Zara, Jabari, Mpenzi and Kivuli," the zoo said. "Okidi brought joy to so many, and she was deeply loved by those who cared for her each day. We are grateful to our staff for their compassion and expertise, and to our community for holding space with us as we mourn this loss."