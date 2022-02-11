Girl Scouts warn of shortage impacting supply & inventory in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan is dealing with a cookie shortage ahead of the Girl Scout Cookie Season.

According to the Girl Scouts, their licensed baker informed them that they are experiencing production issues, which will impact the ability to produce needed cookie inventories.

That means that some Girl Scouts may not have all cookie varieties available for purchase and may not be able to restock inventories as quickly.

The Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies on Saturday, Feb. 12, despite the anticipated shortage.

“Girl Scouts are eager to be back in their communities selling,” said Amanda Thomas, Deputy Chief Membership Officer. “We encourage all our cookie customers to support girls’ entrepreneurship by picking up some of their favorites, or purchasing cookies for donation to military troops through our Gift of Caring program.”

According to the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, they are adjusting cookie inventory pickup dates for troops stocking up for booth sales.

“This weekend some troops will pickup the cookies they will sell at their booths. Others have been notified that we need to adjust their pickup date to ensure they can get the cookies needed for their booths,” Thomas said. “This situation is changing rapidly, but GSSEM’s priority is making sure our Girl Scouts are well-informed and prepared to have the best Cookie Season possible despite these unfortunate circumstances.”

