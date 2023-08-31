Give A Child A Book: Donate today to help give books to children in our communities!

(WXYZ) — The "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign is well underway, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across metro Detroit!

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. The literacy forecast for America’s children is sobering. According to the 2019 study by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 25 million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently.

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

Through the “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, each year WXYZ-TV and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children, with a special focus on kindergarten through third grade.

In partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, WXYZ-TV is distributing the books at partner schools in the Detroit and metro Detroit area through various events and book drive-thrus. Books are chosen to be specific to each school and classroom. Through the partnership, students will be able to create their own home libraries filled with books they have chosen themselves. The goal — to give each student 10 age-appropriate books each year.

Following an internal employee donation campaign, we're now collecting donations from the community to help with our mission!

This year, four new donation options are available to help local kids. They include:



$12 will provide two books

$30 will provide five books

$60 will provide 10 books

$120 will provide 20 books

$600 will provide 100 books

The Give A Child A Book program has distributed over 1 million books and generated over 90 million reading minutes since its inception.

