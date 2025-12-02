DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Giving Tuesday, Detroit charities are encouraging residents to look locally if they have the resources to help those in need.

Giving Tuesday: Detroit platform connects donors with 500+ local nonprofits seeking support

SHARE Detroit, an organization that has been around for nearly five years, has grown into a platform promoting more than 500 local nonprofits across metro Detroit.

"I sort of view Giving Tuesday as the kickoff to the giving season," said Karly Moore, SHARE Detroit's executive director.

Moore said the platform bridges the gap for metro Detroiters searching for a charity that directly resonates with them, whether through monetary donations, material donations or volunteer hours.

"Being able to support metro Detroiters as a metro Detroiter, that's powerful. It really gives you hope," Moore said. "Nonprofits need support now more than ever."

Moore emphasized that there are multiple ways people can contribute to their community.

"Anyone who wants to get involved and make a difference, there's really no wrong way to give. When you want to do good and you connect with a nonprofit, you can make it happen and the impact is massive," Moore said.

One of SHARE Detroit's founding partners is Mittens For Detroit, which says it's "warming hearts two hands at a time."

Wendy Shepherd, Mittens For Detroit's executive director, has been running the nonprofit for 13 years, supplying mittens and gloves to schools, seniors, the homeless and others in need.

"For kids, teens and adults in and around Detroit," Shepherd said. "Cold hurts."

The nonprofit is currently in its 16th season of warmth, collecting boxes of mittens from around the country and locally including some that are hand-sewn.

Shepherd runs the organization largely alone, aside from volunteers.

"Oh, we always need volunteer help," she said.

She encourages the community to get involved locally and extend a helping hand in any way possible.

"This works because the community wants it to work. And with the weather being colder, it helps people be more aware," Shepherd said. "Whether it's us or another charity, give your time, give resources, give some thought and volunteer."

Moore agreed that finding the right cause is key to meaningful giving.

"I think it's really about finding what you love," Moore said.

"Because Giving Tuesday is an important day to figure out how you fit into the community," Shepherd said.

People can donate mittens or gloves at dropboxes located throughout the metro Detroit area. Those looking to connect with Share Detroit's network of more than 500 nonprofits can visit their website.

