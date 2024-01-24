Gleaners to host drive-up food distribution events this week

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gleaners Community Food Bank has announced it will host drive-up food distribution events this week.

The events will take place Monday-Friday and are free and open to the public.

“Anyone in need of food is encouraged to attend, and will receive 30 pounds of nutritious groceries, like milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and other shelf-stable items while supplies last,” Gleaners said Wednesday.

While signing up is not required, it is encouraged and can be done by visiting foodbankhelp.link2feed.com.

“Due to increased traffic at our distribution sites, you may experience an increase in wait times. We apologize and will do our best to support you as fast as we can. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff, Gleaners’ Community Mobiles locations are drive-thru only,” Gleaners said.

Drive-up food distribution sites for Wednesday, January 24 are the following:

