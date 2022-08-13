GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.

The location of the leak has been identified. It is approximately one mile west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA crews are working to isolate the area around the leak in order for repair work to begin. When the leak is isolated, crews will then begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some water flow to the impacted communities.

A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued due to changing water pressure levels for the following communities: the Village of Almont, City of Auburn Hills, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, City of Flint, Flint Township, City of Imlay City, City of Lapeer, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, Orion Township, City of Pontiac, City of Rochester, City of Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, City of Sterling Heights, City of Troy, City of Utica, and Washington Township.

Under this Boil Water Advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water must be brought to a boil for at least one minute and then cooled before using or consuming. Until further notice, GLWA advises that boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

“Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water,” said Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

“GLWA is currently investigating the cause of the break. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink. GLWA Water Quality will advise the affected communities when the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.”

For more information, please contact Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling (313) 926-8192 or (313) 926-8128. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.