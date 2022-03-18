GLWA asks residents in flood prone areas to remain vigilant with rainfall expected

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding to remain vigilant over the next few days with the chance of heavy rainfall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting around 2-3 inches of rain Thursday through Saturday, GLWA said in a press release.

GLWA says the regional system has the capacity to handle the expected flows and that they have staffed accordingly, ready to make adjustments as needed.

Residents living in flood prone areas are encouraged to move items of value from their basements as a precaution.

