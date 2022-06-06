GLWA asks residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall expected

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the community to stay vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected in the area Monday evening.

A flood watch is issued for parts of SE Michigan into Tuesday morning. The threat of damaging gusts will go down after the initial round of storms this evening, but heavy rain is expected to continue at night.

GLWA said in the storm alert statement that the regional system does have the capacity to handle expected flows.

As a precaution, GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to remain vigilant and remove valuable items from their basements.