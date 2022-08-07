Watch Now
News

GLWA asks residents to remove valuables from basements ahead of severe weather

GLWA
Great Lakes Water Authority
Great Lakes Water Authority
GLWA
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 16:47:03-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of severe storms and heavy rainfall predicted to last this evening through Monday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) asks residents living in low lying areas and areas that have previously experienced flooding to remove valuables from basements.

“The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting severe storms and excessive rainfall through Monday evening. According to NOAA, rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible,” said Navid Mehram, Chief Operating Officer, Wastewater Operating Services, GLWA.

GLWA says their system is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected rainfall. Staffing has also been adjusted, GLWA says, in anticipation of the severe weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website