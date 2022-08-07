GLWA asks residents to remove valuables from basements ahead of severe weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of severe storms and heavy rainfall predicted to last this evening through Monday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) asks residents living in low lying areas and areas that have previously experienced flooding to remove valuables from basements.

“The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting severe storms and excessive rainfall through Monday evening. According to NOAA, rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible,” said Navid Mehram, Chief Operating Officer, Wastewater Operating Services, GLWA.

GLWA says their system is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected rainfall. Staffing has also been adjusted, GLWA says, in anticipation of the severe weather forecast.