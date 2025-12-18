DETROIT (WXYZ) — A massive tunnel boring machine has arrived in southwest Detroit as part of an $87 million infrastructure project aimed at protecting neighborhoods from flooding during heavy rain events.

GLWA launches $87 million tunnel project in southwest Detroit to reduce flooding

The Great Lakes Water Authority is launching the ambitious project to carve a tunnel 35 feet below the streets of southwest Detroit. The tunnel will stretch two-thirds of a mile and serve as part of an updated wastewater system designed to redirect excess water during storms.

"We're anticipating 12 to 18 months of tunnel boring," said Chris Nastally, director of engineering at GLWA.

The tunnel will help redirect excess wastewater during heavy rains and lower the risks of overflows into the Rouge River. This will help protect water quality and nearby neighborhoods from destructive flooding that has plagued the region.

"We can move flow around to keep as much flow in the pipes, out of basements, out of the river. It's just going to give us that type of flexibility," said Susan Coffey, CEO of GLWA.

Southwest Detroit resident Thomas Myers supports the project despite some concerns.

"I feel like it's a good project. That way, we don't have flooding out here like we had in southwest Detroit," Myers said.

However, Myers and other neighbors worry about vibrations from the massive tunnel boring machine affecting older homes in the area.

"You're going to feel the vibrations from that. And these are older homes. It's going to cause a lot of cracks in the walls," Myers said.

Despite the concerns, Myers remains supportive of the project's goals.

"But if it stops them from getting flood damage and houses falling in, then do what you're doing," Myers said.

GLWA officials say they will monitor the vibration situation during construction. Tunnel construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

Another southwest Detroit resident, Tim Boettger, expressed cautious optimism about the project: "I hope it works."

