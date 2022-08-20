Watch Now
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 10:50:58-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break.

Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

GLWA adds that the precautionary boil water advisory may be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure in the regional system.

One business located in Greenwood remains under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Crews will continue to work to prepare for the August 23 delivery of 48-feet of additional 120-inch pipe.

The damaged section of pipe will be removed by crane on Saturday.

GLWA says the repair timeline may take approximately three weeks, ending September 3.

