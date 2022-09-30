Watch Now
News

GLWA said normal operations should resume next week after August water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline on the massive 120-inch water main break will be extended. It comes amid a delay in the arrival of a replacement pipe.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:08:25-04

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said normal operations are expected to resume on Oct. 5 after a massive water main break nearly two months ago.

According to the GLWA, flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch water transmission main has been completed.

Officials also finished three rounds of water quality testing which confirmed the water meets or surpasses regulatory standards.

Now, the GLWA is working on returning the regional system to normal operations, which is expected to occur by Oct. 5.

The main distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of the drinking water service area.

This is the final phase of the water main repair process.

The main broke on Aug. 13 and the repairs were delayed several times. it caused boil water advisories for several metro Detroit communities which have since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website