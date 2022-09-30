GLWA said normal operations should resume next week after August water main break

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said normal operations are expected to resume on Oct. 5 after a massive water main break nearly two months ago.

According to the GLWA, flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch water transmission main has been completed.

Officials also finished three rounds of water quality testing which confirmed the water meets or surpasses regulatory standards.

Now, the GLWA is working on returning the regional system to normal operations, which is expected to occur by Oct. 5.

The main distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of the drinking water service area.

This is the final phase of the water main repair process.

The main broke on Aug. 13 and the repairs were delayed several times. it caused boil water advisories for several metro Detroit communities which have since been lifted.