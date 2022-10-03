GLWA says water main has now returned to service after August break

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Monday that the 120-inch water main has returned to service after the August break.

According to GLWA, the regional system returned to normal operations this past weekend. After a few delays, GLWA originally said October 5 would be the new date when repairs would be done.

Now that normal operations are restored, GLWA says they are lifting the request that area communities limit their outdoor water usage. A final incident report will be issued in 30 days, GLWA says.

“On behalf of everyone at GLWA, I want to express my gratitude to our member partner communities and their residents for their collaboration and support as we worked through the complexities of the break on what is the largest pipe in our regional system,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Although we encountered a number of obstacles along the way, I am so proud of how everyone involved dug-in and used their knowledge, skills and ingenuity to ensure that we made the repair as quickly as possible and kept our focus on protecting the public health.”

