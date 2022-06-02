GLWA to eliminate Highland Park bad debt recovery charge increase in 2023 fiscal year

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors voted today to eliminate bad debt recovery amounts for member partner communities for fiscal year 2023 in response to water and sewage debts owed by Highland Park.

The increase, passed in March 2022, reduces charges by $6.7 million, $1.3 million for water and $5.4 million for sewer. GLWA will send out updated charge allocation sheets to each member partner community.

The board took this action after a recent order from Wayne County Circuit Court requiring Highland Park to resume making escrow payments to GLWA, representing 65 percent of Highland Park’s water and sewer receipts.