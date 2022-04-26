GM announces plans for electrified & fully-electric Corvette as early as next year

(WXYZ) — General Motors said an electric Corvette is coming in the near future, according to a tweet sent out on Monday morning.

GM President Mark Reuss made the announcement on CNBC before the tweet was sent from Chevrolet.

According to GM, an electrified version of the Corvette is expected by next year, with a fully-electric version of the Corvette coming in the future.

"It's coming very quick," Reuss said on CNBC.

GM CEO Mary Barra later tweeted, "Electrified Corvette. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

