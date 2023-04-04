GM: Around 5K employees took buyouts saving $1B, layoffs not expected

General Motors said that around 5,000 salaried employees did take voluntary buyouts that were offered last month.

The company confirmed to 7 Action News that around 5,000 salaried employees and global executives will leave the company through the buyouts.

"Given the results of the program, company-wide involuntary separations are not a consideration at this point. The steps we are taking will allow us to maintain momentum, remain agile, and create a more competitive GM," the company said in a statement.

At the beginning of March, GM announced it would offer buyouts to any U.S. salaried employee with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service.

GM said the "voluntary separation program" is part of efforts to "accelerate fixed cost reductions."

The goal was to save at least $2 billion next year, and through the voluntary separation agreements, it saves around $1 billion.

Other efforts the automaker said it is taking is reducing vehicle complexity and expanding shared subsystems between normal engine vehicles and EV programs, decreasing discretionary spending, the buyouts and more.