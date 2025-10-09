GM bringing back Chevrolet Bolt in 2026 for a limited run

(WXYZ) — General Motors announced Thursday it is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt starting in 2026, three years after production ended on the electric vehicle.

According to GM, the 2027 Bolt LT will come with a starting lunch model MSRP of $29,990, with an even more affordable LT available later in the model year.

See video of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt in the video below

Video shows the new 2027 Chevrolet Bolt

“The Chevrolet Bolt was the industry’s first affordable mass-market, long-range EV and it commanded one of GM’s most loyal customer bases thanks to its price, versatility and practicality,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “After production ended, we heard our customers’ feedback and their love for this product. So the Bolt is coming back—by popular demand and better than ever—for a limited time."

According to GM, the Bolt will have an estimated 255 miles of range and a peak charging speed of 150 kW+. It will come with a larger display screen, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and more.

First introduced in model year 2017, production ended on the Bolt ended in 2023.

Production will take place at GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, and it will begin shipping to customers next year and will be a limited-run model.