GM looking to hire 100 people at Orion Assembly plant

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board will approve an incentives package on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (General Motors via AP)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 23:32:56-04

(WXYZ) — General Motors is looking to hire 100 people for the Material Department team at the GM subsystems operation at the Orion Assembly plant.

They are hosting a hiring event this week. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Those attending should enter through the plant's visitor lobby located at 4555 Giddings Road in Lake Orion.

Applicants are encouraged to register for the event online.

During the event, applicants will complete a screening and interview process. Job offers will be made at the hiring fair with a start date of March 28.

Job details include:

Full time
First shift (6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with overtime possibilities)
Benefits on day one
Part-time opportunities also available

To learn more about the Material jobs, view the job descriptions:

Full-time: https://bit.ly/OrionLOCApply

Part-time: https://tinyurl.com/yu2f57ps

