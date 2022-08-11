Watch Now
GM Orion Assembly Plant closed after altercation left man dead early Thursday

Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 11, 2022
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after a police incident early Thursday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the plant for some sort of altercation.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to 7 Action News that one person, a male, died.

Because of that incident, security at the plant tells us the facility will be closed on Thursday.

We will bring you more updates as we get them on what happened.

