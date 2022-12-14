Watch Now
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights

General Motors
PAUL SANCYA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A July 25, 2008 file photo of General Motors Corp. headquarters in Detroit. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
General Motors
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:49:29-05

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Also included are Cadillac CT4s and CT5s from the 2020 to 2023 model years, as well as Buick Envisions from 2021 to 2023.

GM says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that daytime running lights that stay on with headlights can cause glare for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update software, or it will be updated online. Owners will be notified starting Jan. 23.

