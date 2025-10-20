Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens to host meet-and-greet in Detroit benefitting American Cancer Society

Mel Owens, the star of "The Golden Bachelor" who was born in metro Detroit, will be hosting a meet-and-greet event this week in Downtown Detroit.

Owens will be at the Born IN Detroit store in Downtown Detroit from Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the event. It will benefit The American Cancer Society.

He was born in Detroit and played football at the University of Michigan from 1977-1980. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and played for the Rams through the 1989 season.

Watch below: Golden Bachelor Mel Owens talks with 7 News Detroit

Golden Bachelor Mel Owens talks with 7 News Detroit

To participate in the event, attendees will choose two contribution levels - both of which include a meet-and-greet, selfie opportunity and a limited t-shirt or sweatshirt. The first 100 donors will also receive their own rose, presented by Owens.

The first donation is $50 and includes the t-shirt, while the second is $100 and includes the sweatshirt.

