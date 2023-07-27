Good Cakes and Bakes opening satellite locations in The District Detroit

(WXYZ) — Good Cakes and Bakes, a Detroit bakery that continues to grow, is opening a satellite location inside The District Detroit on Thursday.

It will be located at 22 W. Columbia Street in The District Detroit, and joins a growing list of restaurants in that area that includes Sahara, Frita Batidos and JoJo's Shake Bar.

April Anderson is the co-founder and owner of Good Cakes and Bakes.During the pandemic, demand for its sweets and treats exploded, not just locally, but also nationally.

“I thought we’d be something small, that maybe a couple of people would come to. But I never thought we’d get to the point where we have national recognition,” Anderson admitted.

She said things began to really take off during the pandemic when Good Cakes and Bake’s current shop at 19363 Livernois was redesigned, and they started shipping cakes around the country.

“We have shipped to every state in the United States thus far,” Anderson explained.

She said the bakery has always received support from the local community.

“We got little girls that come in, little brown girls that look like us who come in and be like, ‘Oh, she owns it. They own it.’ We see the joy and admiration they give to us and be like, ‘Someone looks like me that owns this beautiful building. I can own something too,’” Anderson said.

Anderson admitted she was formerly incarcerated. She said her son was too, and she was able to give him a job when he got out.

“Him being a Black male with a felony, he was going to need employment. But before he came home, he would tell his bunkies like, ‘Hey, my mother will hire you.’ So that’s how it started was people coming and saying, ‘Hey, your son told me you’d give me a job,’” Anderson said.

