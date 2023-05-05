'Good morning, Detroit!' Send us your videos to air on 7 Action News This Morning

(WXYZ) — Here's your opportunity to say good morning to your neighbors across the Detroit area!

If you'd like to be showcased on 7 Action News This Morning and wish everyone a friendly "good morning," check out the how-to information below.

Use your phone to record yourself, your family or your group and follow this script:

Your name, where you're from and "Good morning, Detroit!"

Examples:

Hi, we're the <insert name>. (Examples: "Hi, we're the Jones family"... "Hi, we're from the Detroit Police Department"!)

We're from <say city here>.

Good Morning, Detroit!

Some video examples:

Good Morning Detroit | Example 1

Good Morning Detroit | Example 2

Important tips and instructions: Please make sure you record the video horizontally. Videos should be under 20 seconds. Please do not use any music with your video. When finished, you can email the file to goodmorning@wxyz.com. Videos will air at the discretion of WXYZ-TV and possibly be shared across our social media platforms.

We encourage everyone to participate, including families, friends, social groups, and first responders.

Good morning greetings will air on 7 Action News This Morning, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

