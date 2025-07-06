Good Samaritan rescues driver from sinking car in Lake St. Clair

LAKE ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A good Samaritan was able to rescue a driver from their sinking car in Lake St. Clair over the weekend.

St. Clair Shores Firefighters announced the rescue on Facebook, saying that after seeing the driver leave the roadway and drive into the lake, Richard Moore immediately jumped into action and helped pull the driver to safety.

“I scrambled for a minute to empty my pockets and then my beautiful wife... was going ‘get her honey' so I just jumped in right after," said Richard Moore of St. Clair Shores.

Moore was at the Lac Ste Claire Harbor with his wife on Saturday when the car plunged into the water.

“It’s so far down to the water level that eventually we ended up on the hood of the car waiting for the fire fighters, you know the real heroes to show up and the police," Moore added.

Richard Moore spoke to 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock on Saturday.

The city's fire department also responded to the incident. While there was a 'Baby on Board' sticker on the back of the car and kid's items were floating in the lake, no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also hurt in the rescue, sustaining a minor injury from broken glass.

"As a reminder: always use extreme caution around submerged vehicles and/or crash scenes — even shallow water can present serious dangers," the firefighters said in the post. "We are thankful as always for the teamwork between our residents and department."